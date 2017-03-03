Protect-All Flooring Introduces New Screw Size and Updates
March 3, 2017
Protect-All Flooring recently announced updates and a new product offerings for its line of screws. After receiving customer feedback and testing, the #8 screw has been upgraded to a self-drilling stainless steel screw and a new #12 stainless steel screw is now being offered.
For more information, visit www.protect-allfloooring.com.
