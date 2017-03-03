Hard Surface Flooring InstallationProducts

Protect-All Flooring Introduces New Screw Size and Updates

March 3, 2017
KEYWORDS Protect-All Flooring / screws
Reprints
No Comments

Protect-All Flooring recently announced updates and a new product offerings for its line of screws. After receiving customer feedback and testing, the #8 screw has been upgraded to a self-drilling stainless steel screw and a new #12 stainless steel screw is now being offered.

For more information, visit www.protect-allfloooring.com.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Floor Covering Installer  Magazine 

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.