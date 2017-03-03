880 Safety Glasses from Impact Products

The 880 Series of protective eye gear from Impact Products provides an individual fit for every worker and every job. One size does not fit all. The series is available for smaller and larger faces and are fully adjustable. The series also has integrated reading magnification to help ensure safety.

These glasses have flame resistant foam padding that provide protection from wind, dust, and other debris. The polycarbonate lens also provides 99.9% protection against UVA and UVB rays.

For more information, visit www.impact-products.com.