Raising the Standard of Pin-Type Moisture Meters

Tramex Moisture Meters recently launched its Professional PTM2.0 Pin Meter. The meter features built-in international standard calibration selections, specific calibrations for over 500 wood species, adjustable temperature correction, internal calibration checking, and a large display screen.

Each calibration curve has point-to-point precision for higher accuracy, and temperature correction adjustments can allow users to forgo temperature correction charts. It also allows users to save up to 100 readings for maximum, minimum, average, and standard deviation statistics viewable on screen.

For more information, visit www.tramexmeters.com.