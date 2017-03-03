Products

Marizzaldi Offers Tool for Difficult Carpet Removal

JACKRABBIT.jpg
Carpet removal with the Jackrabbit.
March 3, 2017
KEYWORDS carpet removal / Marizzaldi
Reprints
No Comments

The Jackrabbit carpet puller is designed for the most difficult of glue-down carpet removal. An alternative to costly mechanical pullers, the Jackrabbit won’t shred carpet like winches on the market. The tool removes 4 ft sections of carpet at a time, utilizing leverage and a 3/4 in. drive mechanism, and can average 75-100 yards per hour. It also features a lifetime warranty.

For more information, call (412) 207-7096 or visit www.thejackrabbit.net.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Floor Covering Installer  Magazine 

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.