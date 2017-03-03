Marizzaldi Offers Tool for Difficult Carpet Removal

The Jackrabbit carpet puller is designed for the most difficult of glue-down carpet removal. An alternative to costly mechanical pullers, the Jackrabbit won’t shred carpet like winches on the market. The tool removes 4 ft sections of carpet at a time, utilizing leverage and a 3/4 in. drive mechanism, and can average 75-100 yards per hour. It also features a lifetime warranty.

For more information, call (412) 207-7096 or visit www.thejackrabbit.net.