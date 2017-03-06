TCAA and IMI 2017 Ceramic Tile Seminar Series

The Tile Contractors Association of America (TCAA) and the International Masonry Institute (IMI) have put together a six-city educational seminar series aimed toward providing architects, designers, and tile contractors an opportunity to earn continuing education credits. The half day program includes seminars and exhibits earning credits toward AIA, GBCI, IDCEC, and Trowel of Excellence programs. Every event will also host an NAC exhibit.

The Milwaukee-metro area will the first stop for this series, to be hosted on March 15, at the IMI Training Center in New Berlin, WI. Detroit, San Francisco, Kansas City, New York, and Minneapolis will also host the series that runs through October.

For more information, visit www.imiweb.org.