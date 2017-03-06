Women at Shaw Receive Recognition for Contributions to Manufacturing

The Manufacturing Institute will award Shannan Billings, global sourcing director of Raw Materials; Amber Holland, director of IS Administration Systems; and Danielle Lancianese, process engineer with the Women in Manufacturing STEP (Science, Technology, Engineering and Production) Ahead Award. The STEP Ahead Awards honor women at all levels of the manufacturing industry who have demonstrated excellence and leadership in their careers. Billings and Holland are among the 100 recipients to be recognized as honorees, and Lancianese is among the 30 selected emerging leaders.

Billings was selected for her leadership in supporting Shaw’s product category shifts through vendor negotiations and ongoing supplier relationships. Holland was chosen for transforming several information services processes. Lancianese was honored for her contributions as a lead innovator and driver of the development of a moisture-resistant laminate flooring. All were recognized for their demonstrated leadership within the company, including efforts to mentor others.

“These 130 women are the faces of exciting careers in manufacturing,” said Jennifer McNelly, executive director of The Manufacturing Institute. “We chose to honor these women because they each made significant achievements in manufacturing through positive impact on their company and the industry as a whole. The STEP Ahead Awards are part of the larger STEP Ahead initiative, launched to examine and promote the role of women in the manufacturing industry through recognition, research, and leadership for attracting, advancing, and retaining strong female talent.”

The Manufacturing Institute will recognize the 130 recipients of the STEP Ahead Awards at a reception on April 20, in Washington, D.C.