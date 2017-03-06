Shannon Specialty Floors Becomes a Fuse Alliance Supplier

Shannon Specialty Floors recently announced that it has entered a twenty-two-month agreement with Fuse Commercial Flooring Alliance beginning March 8. Fuse Alliance is a member-owned organization of professional, commercial flooring contractors throughout North America. The two companies will commence their partnership at the 2017 Fuse Annual Conference in Austin, Texas on March 7 where Shannon Specialty Floors will be introduced as a new member.

“Our company looks forward to the opportunity to work with Fuse’s group of elite commercial flooring contractors across the country,” said Jeff Collum, president. “The experience, industry and product knowledge and established relationships that will come along with this partnership are unmatched.”

For more information, call (615) 686-7599 or visit https://shannonspecialtyfloors.com.