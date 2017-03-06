NWFA’s Pre-Expo Symposium and Expo Education

The National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) will feature a comprehensive selection of educational sessions during the 2017 Wood Flooring Expo, April 11-14, in Phoenix.

“Pre-Expo Symposium and Expo Education is a time for industry professionals to meet and discuss advanced topics that will increase their industry knowledge,” said Brett Miller, vice president of Education and Certification. “This is an opportunity to actively participate in industry-related education in great detail with experts in the field.”

The pre-expo symposium will offer more-advanced, in-depth education sessions on Tuesday, April 11. This year’s sessions will focus on the science of wood at an additional cost of $225 ($275 onsite). Attendance to the symposium will earn certified professionals one continuing certification unit.

Expo Education will begin on Wednesday, April 12, and has a new format, designed to provide attendees with a more meaningful experience through peer-to-peer interaction and reflective discussions. For the first time, NWFA members will be active participants in collaborative discussions of each session. Attendees can choose from more than 20 educational sessions facilitated by industry professionals, covering topics such as marketing and sales, management, and industry-specific technical topics. Completion of the Expo Education will earn attendees one continuing certification unit.

“This collaborative format has proven to be successful in many educational settings,” said Stephanie Owen, director of Education. “Our hope is that each attendee will participate in discussions and leave with something they can put into practice when they’re back in their daily routines.”

For more information, visit www.nwfaexpo.org.