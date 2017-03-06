Open Board Meeting of the Chicago Floorcovering Association

The Chicago Floorcovering Association (CFA) will be hosting an open board meeting featuring Tom Jennings, World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) vice president of Professional Development, March 14 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at E.J. Welch in Elk Grove Village, Ill. Jennings will discuss the installation crisis and the renewed emphasis on independent contractor’s compliance with the IRS. Installation is the only differentiator for the independent retailer to compete with the big-box stores since the products they offer are the same to consumers. Tom will address how the WFCA recognizes this critical problem and will offer solutions to flooring retailers. RSVP before March 10 to Larry Giampa, CFA director.

For more information, call (630) 442-7094 or visit www.chicagofloorcoveringassociation.com.