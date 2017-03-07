Fishman Flooring Solutions Expands Operations in Tennessee
March 7, 2017
No Comments
In response to the growth of its business in Eastern Tennessee, Fishman Flooring Solutions, recently opened a new branch and warehouse in Knoxville, Tenn. The facility features a customer showroom and warehouse equipped with loading docks and drive-in capability. The new facility has access to all major interstate highways in the Knoxville area, and the large branch and showroom enables customers an expanded, ready-to-purchase product line. The Fishman Knoxville branch will be managed by Shanea Burnett.
For more information, visit www.lfishman.com.
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Floor Covering Installer Magazine