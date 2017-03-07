Floor Install News

Fishman Flooring Solutions Expands Operations in Tennessee

March 7, 2017
In response to the growth of its business in Eastern Tennessee, Fishman Flooring Solutions, recently opened a new branch and warehouse in Knoxville, Tenn. The facility features a customer showroom and warehouse equipped with loading docks and drive-in capability. The new facility has access to all major interstate highways in the Knoxville area, and the large branch and showroom enables customers an expanded, ready-to-purchase product line. The Fishman Knoxville branch will be managed by Shanea Burnett.

