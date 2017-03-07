Laticrete Launches Live Online Chat Technical Service

Laticrete recently launched Live Chat online technical service functionality to its website, allowing customers to connect directly with a technical services representative via webchat, email, or phone. Laticrete Live Chat, which is available on every page of the company's website, can be accessed through computers, tablets, and smartphones, without having to download an app. Live Chat allows the technical services team to address the situation at hand while providing customers with instant access to information and assistance.

“We’ll be able to provide instant, easy-to-access, five-star service to our customers across the globe by whichever means is most convenient for them,” said Mitch Hawkins, technical services manager.

