INSTALL and Tarkett Partner for Health Care CEU

The International Standards and Training Alliance (INSTALL) and Tarkett are partnering to educate the architect and design community with an AIA-approved 1.5 LU opportunity. This spring, architects, designers, and other flooring specifiers can join INSTALL and Tarkett for a series of five CEU programs focused on designing health care settings to prevent infection.

The course, “Infection Control Risk Assessment Best Practices for Healthcare Construction” is designed to educate architects designing for health care facilities, from contamination containment and product selection to specifying the right labor force. Designing for prevention of hospital-acquired infections is one of the most important steps to take when it comes to health care facility projects, as is understanding considerations for noise reduction and maintenance.

The INSTALL & Tarkett CEU partnership seeks to provide best practices to avoid downtime, infection, and fatalities due to construction/renovation contamination by covering five main learning objectives:

the importance of having construction crews trained in ICRA protocol

elimination of job site problems, such as the release of pathogens and other contamination issues, through a better ability to identify problems before they occur

how to identify types of preparation required for various projects

wording for specification for properly trained construction professionals who are best able to successfully complete the work specified

any questions and address concerns regarding specific projects

The health care CEU will be offered at training centers on the dates below:

For more information, email Don.Styka@tarkett.com or install@carpenters.org or visit www.installfloors.org or www.tarkett.com.