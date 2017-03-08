Armstrong’s Wilcox Awarded for Excellence in Manufacturing

The Manufacturing Institute recently announced they will award Swee Har Wilcox, plant manager of the Armstrong Flooring facility in Jackson, Tenn., with a Women in Manufacturing STEP (Science, Technology, Engineering and Production) Ahead Award. The STEP Ahead Awards represent all levels of the manufacturing industry and honor women who have demonstrated excellence and leadership in their careers.

“I am honored to be recognized along with such a talented group of industry leaders,” said Wilcox. “Manufacturing provides significant opportunity for growth for people with diverse talents and aspirations. Through innovation, collaboration and continuous improvement, we are given a platform to transform ideas into tangible products.”

“Since assuming leadership of a 200-employee plant in 2015, Swee Har has been a strong customer advocate, surpassing service targets and engaging the entire workforce in quality through a system recognized as a model for our hardwood division,” said Michael Bell, vice president of Hardwood Manufacturing. “We are grateful for her contributions to our company and excited to see her receive this well-deserved recognition of her achievements.”

Wilcox joined Armstrong in 2003 as production manager at the Jackson plant, working there until 2007. After a stint at another company, she returned to the Jackson plant in 2011 as human resources manager. She was promoted to plant manager in 2015. Wilcox serves as a board member for the Jackson Chamber of Commerce and volunteers in a number of career development programs for local students. She holds a bachelor’s degree in computer information systems and an MBA from Arkansas State University and a bachelor’s of science in industrial technology from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale.

