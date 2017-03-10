Lackmond Products Appoints Justin Thomas Sales Manager

Lackmond Products recently named Justin Thomas tile channel sales manager, overseeing the company’s sales and business development in parts of Georgia, Florida, and the Central U.S.

“We are excited to have Justin Thomas join the Lackmond Team,” said Nicolas Sallis, general manager, Tile and Equiptment Division. “His extensive experience in sales, sales management and recruitment will help us increase our market share in the tile channel.”

Thomas joins Lackmond with almost 15 years of sales and recruiting experience with the Boy Scouts of America, where he worked alongside a team of recruiters to come up with strategies to continue to grow the organization. He holds a bachelor’s of business administration in marketing from the University of West Georgia.

For more information call (800) 850-2044 or visit www.lackmond.com.