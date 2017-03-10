Floor Install NewsResidential FlooringCommercial Flooring

Luxe Linear Drains Earn cUPC Certification

LUXE-Linear-Drain-BarrierFree-Shower-Entry.jpg
Luxe Linear Drain barrier-free shower entry.
March 10, 2017
KEYWORDS certification / Healthcare
Luxe Linear Drains recently announced its entire collection of commercial and residential linear and tile insert shower drains earned Canadian Uniform Plumbing Code (cUPC) certification from IAPMO Research and Testing, a third-party certification body for plumbing and mechanical products. IAPMO R&T is accredited by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) and the Standards Council of Canada (SCC). Luxe Linear Drains have also been universally designed with welded 2 inch central diameter outlets certified to be in compliance with: ASME A112.6.3-2016 and CSA B79-2008 (R2013). Luxe Linear Drains allow designers to create safe, barrier-free, zero-threshold, ADA-compliant modern showers for hospitality, healthcare, aging-in-place, and other senior living applications.

For more information, visit www.lineardrains.com.

