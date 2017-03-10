Date Change for INSTALL/Tarkett Healthcare CEU

Due to the significant number of homes and businesses that are currently without power in Michigan and the estimated dates on which everyone will have their electricity restored, INSTALL and Tarkett have decided to reschedule the CEU presentation previously scheduled for March 14 to allow attendees the opportunity to recover from the outage. The co-sponsored event has been rescheduled for Tuesday, May 16, 2017. A new invitation will be sent out in a few weeks.

For more information, visit www.installfloors.org or www.tarkett.com.