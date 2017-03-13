CFI Offers 5-Week Carpet Installation Course

Certified Flooring Installers (CFI) will be hosting a five-week residential carpet course April 24-May 26 in Dallas. The course will be a comprehensive overview of basic residential carpet installation where students will learn subfloor prep, installation of tack strip, transitions, cushion, seaming and stretching techniques as well as customer service skills and business management. No previous installation experience is required.

The course will be taught by industry-leading trainers though hands-on, lecture, and job-site training. CFI has partnered with local retailers and area workrooms so students can be in the field working in homes while being supervised by instructors. Graduates will finish the course with the ability to be the lead installer on an average 3-bedroom home. Students completing the course will be awarded CFI Residential I Certification.

For more information, visit http://cfiinstallers.org.