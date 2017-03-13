Pallmann Hires Trevor Martin as Territory Manager

Pallmann recently announced the addition of Trevor Martin as territory manager, bringing 23 years of contractor, distributor, and manufacturing experience to the Pallmann team. Martin will be based in central Texas and handle sales and technical responsibilities for Texas, Louisiana, and Arkansas.

“Trevor’s relationships in his region will enhance our established market presence and help continue to grow the Pallmann brand,” said Mark Weglowski, brand manager. “Trevor’s technical knowledge of the wood flooring industry and previous experiences made for a great fit to our team.”

