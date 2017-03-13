Bona Launches Commercial Products

Bona U.S. recently announced a new line of floor care and maintenance products developed specifically for cleaning professionals, the Bona Commercial System for Hardwood Floor Care. The new product line delivers residue-free, safe cleaning solutions for hardwood floors, according to the company. The commercial-grade system offers durable tools and cleaners that can hold up to daily use from job to job.

“Often, hardwood floors present a challenge when cleaning large spaces,” said Cate Vanegas, director of marketing. “All-purpose cleaners are too harsh, yet gentler solutions either leave a residue behind or aren’t powerful enough on dirt and grime. The new Bona Commercial System is the perfect balance of efficacy and ease while helping extend the lifetime of hardwood floors.”

The Bona Commercial System includes:

Hardwood Floor Cleaner: Commercial grade, non-toxic, residue-free solution that is safer and more effective for hardwood floors than multi-purpose cleaners. Available in a ready-to-use 32 oz spray bottle and a 128 oz Tilt-n-Measure concentrate.

Hardwood Floor Cleaner, Winter Formula: Extra powerful cleaner that combats harmful and damaging salt and magnesium chloride to keep floors safe during winter months, available in ready-to-use and cleaner concentrate.

Durable, Lightweight Mop: A large mop base and functional, durable design offers scrubbing pressure. The adjustable, telescoping Press & Lock aluminum mop pole with 24 in. flared edge mop base is standard.

Microfiber Cleaning Pads: The long-lasting, reusable 24 in. microfiber cleaning pad is 2.5 times more absorbent vs. previous Bona microfiber pads.

Microfiber Dusting Pads: Long-lasting, reusable 24 in. microfiber dusting pad that uses special short and long fibers with an electrostatic charge to trap and remove 50% more dust, dirt, and debris from floors.

For more information, call (800) 872-5515 or visit www.bona.com.