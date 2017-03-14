iQ Power Tools Prepares for Coverings 2017

IQ Power Tools is preparing for four days of exhibiting and participating in a number of events at Coverings 2017, April 4-9 in Orlando, Fla., including the introduction of its new dry-cut tile saw, iQTS244. Stop by iQ Power Tool’s booth (#4442) in the Tile Council of North America’s Hall, to learn about iQTS244. Coverings also offers the opportunity to meet the iQ team and see the tile saw in action. iQ will be hosting a Dry Cut Challenge to see if visitors can tell the difference between a “wet-cut” or “dry-cut”.

At the live “how-to” classes on April 6 (booth #3135), attendees will be able to see how the iQTS244 works in the “real-world". Items including iQ safety gear, apparel and more will be raffled off at the end of the demonstration. iQ Power Tools will also be providing its dry-cut saw to the NTCA Five Star Contractors team during the Installation Design Showcase while they live install a tiny house and participate in the Innovative Tools in the Tile Industry Program.

