IICRC to Host Two Inspection Classes

The Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) will be hosting two Introduction to Substrate Subfloor Inspection classes. This introduction course is a prerequisite course created to teach a basic understanding of substrates and subfloors as they relate to finished floor coverings, and developed for individuals engaged in inspecting, installing, creating and/or interpreting specifications, and for other related professions. Emphasis is placed on teaching participants an overview of substrates and subfloors. The course is 14 hours over two days for class time, not including breaks, lunch, and exam time. The time allotted for the open book exam is 3 hours.

The classes will be held March 27-28 in Aliquippa, Penn. and April 4-5 in Mansfield, Texas.

For more information, visit www.iicrc.org.