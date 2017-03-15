Loba-Wakol Appoints Ashley Carter as COO

Alfred Melka, general manager of Loba-Wakol USA, has accepted a position as the global director of technical services for Loba. Melka will assume his new role at the beginning of April. He will be succeeded by Ashley Carter as general manager and COO. Carter joins Loba-Wakol from Ardex Engineered Cements.

“Having grown organizations of similar size in the engineered cements market, and having used new technologies to provide better solutions and higher value for our customers, I see many parallels for dramatic growth here, and I am thrilled to join Loba-Wakol's outstanding team,” said Carter.

For more information, visit www.loba-wakol.com.