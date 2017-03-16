Monocoat Releases Seven New Colors

Rubio Monocoat USA recently announced the release of seven new colors being added to the existing 48 colors in its Oil Plus 2C interior line. This brings its total standard color options to 55 hardwax oil colors. The new colors include: cinnamon brown, midnight indigo, morning mist, Nordic blue, peacock green, touch of gold, and velvet green. All colors are Zero-VOC, single coat, solvent free, water free, and easy to use, and new colors come in the company’s standard container sizes.

For more information, visit http://rubiomonocoatusa.com.