Hard Surface Flooring InstallationProducts

Monocoat Releases Seven New Colors

Rubio-Monocoat-Interior-Colors.jpg
Rubio Monocoat introduces new hardwax oil colors.
March 16, 2017
KEYWORDS Rubio Monocoat / stains
Reprints
No Comments

Rubio Monocoat USA recently announced the release of seven new colors being added to the existing 48 colors in its Oil Plus 2C interior line. This brings its total standard color options to 55 hardwax oil colors. The new colors include: cinnamon brown, midnight indigo, morning mist, Nordic blue, peacock green, touch of gold, and velvet green. All colors are Zero-VOC, single coat, solvent free, water free, and easy to use, and new colors come in the company’s standard container sizes.

For more information, visit http://rubiomonocoatusa.com.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Floor Covering Installer  Magazine 

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.