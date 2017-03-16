Schönox Technical Director Discusses New Priorities

David Stowell, the new technical director for HPS Schönox, has established a series of priorities working toward the objective of universal Schönox product knowledge by professionals working with subfloors.

“We have the full range of products to address any subfloor challenge in a manner that is efficient, environmentally sound, and effective for the long term,” said Stowell. “We need to equip installers, contractors, project owners, and specifiers with the technical knowledge to make informed decisions with their subfloors allowing them to move forward with total confidence.”

Stowell has detailed four key priorities for Schönox including: (1) expanding hands-on technical support in the field, (2) providing extensive training where customers are, (3) ensuring that the link between Schönox R&D and projects in the field is clear and free flowing, and (4) keeping technical information easily and quickly accessible to any who need it.

“In the short time that David has been with us, he has added energy and focus to our technical efforts helping Schönox customers to see the links between product knowledge and project success,” said Thomas Trissl, principal.

Stowell joined Schönox in late 2016 after meeting Thomas Trissl and discussing Thomas’ vision for how Schönox could enhance every flooring project. Prior to joining Schönox, Stowell managed the development and implementation of technical support platforms for a wide range of flooring products with national level brands across the U.S.

“David’s varied experiences from the high level with technical strategy and communication down to the project level where technical support is translated into project success are already having tangible impacts on our business,” said Doug Young, executive vice president. “Our technical support platforms are in complete alignment with our growth goals and more importantly, in line to support the success of our customers.”

