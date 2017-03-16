Mohawk Unites Brand Marketing Efforts

In an effort to enhance collaboration and communication across all channels and brands, Mohawk has announced it will unite its marketing efforts under one umbrella. This management realignment, which includes Mohawk, Karastan, Mohawk Group, Quick-Step, Columbia, Century, Pergo, IVC and Mohawk Home brands, will help to create new go-to-market strategies, increase product activation, develop innovative merchandising and achieve brand leadership, according to Karen Mendelsohn, Mohawk’s senior vice president of marketing.

“Mohawk’s success is rooted in innovation and differentiation, and our goal is to ensure each brand and each product category is differentiated from one another in market position, features, benefits and styling as well as the supporting marketing functions,” said Mendelsohn.

Seth Arnold, vice president of residential marketing, will be responsible for the development of all hard and soft surface marketing strategies to drive success within the residential business. Tammy Perez, director of Mohawk hard surface brand, will lead residential marketing teams and assume responsibility for all resilient products, sheet vinyl, and LVT in addition to laminate and wood marketing.

Kim Taylor is joining Mohawk Flooring NA from Daltile as director of merchandising strategy and execution. Jason Sims has been named director of brand marketing, distribution, where he will drive the go-to-market strategies for the IVC, Quick-Step, Century, and Columbia brands. Doug Ensley has been appointed as senior director of marketing development, and Jeremy Nyboer has joined Mohawk from Newell Rubbermaid as the brand director for soft surfaces.

Angie Carter has been appointed director of product marketing to drive commercial marketing teams, and Angelina Cebrian will transition from her role at IVC to director of commercial marketing. Laura Bartley has been named director of public relations and communication, and Sarah Tuck has been named director of inbound marketing to support Mohawk’s commercial and residential marketing teams.

In addition to these changes, there are several new and existing members to the Mohawk marketing team who have assumed new roles and responsibilities. Together, this group aims to improve Mohawk’s marketing efforts to create new go-to-market strategies, increase product activation, develop innovative merchandising, and achieve brand leadership.

For more information, visit www.mohawkflooring.com.