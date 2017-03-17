World Floor Covering Association Seeking Submissions for Industry Hall of Fame

The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) is now accepting applications for nominations to the Floor Covering Industry Hall of Fame. The current roster of 45 inductees includes professionals from all sectors, including retail, manufacturing, service, and installation. To qualify, a candidate must be nominated by a sponsor who will complete the application process detailing the nominee’s work history, industry, trade, governmental, and civic accomplishments.

If you know of someone who is deserving of this honor please take a moment to submit an application on their behalf. The deadline for submitting completed Hall of Fame applications for 2018 is March 31, 2017. Nominations will be sent to a committee for review. All nominations will be kept confidential. Following the selection process, an award presentation and formal induction ceremony will take place in early 2018.

For more information, call (706) 217-1183 or visit wfca.org.