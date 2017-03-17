ACI Announces Webinar on Chemical Admixtures

The American Concrete Institute (ACI) recently announced a new webinar on chemical admixtures for concrete, scheduled for April 4, 2017 at 1 p.m. (EDT). “An Overview of Chemical Admixtures for Concrete,” will be presented by Charles Nmai, Ph.D., manager of engineering services at BASF Corp. The webinar will provide an overview of chemical admixtures: what they are; their benefits and limitations; and how they are used, either singularly or synergistically, to improve concrete construction.

Learning objectives of the webinar include:

Gaining basic knowledge on current chemical admixture technologies and how they function.

Explaining how admixtures can be used either singularly or in combination to improve concrete construction.

Troubleshooting some potential issues and undesired effects in concrete.

Describeing how operational efficiencies can be achieved through the use of chemical admixtures.

The webinar is $36.00 for ACI members, and provides a Continuing Education Credit (CEU) of 0.15 (1.5 PDH).