ACI Announces Webinar on Chemical Admixtures
The American Concrete Institute (ACI) recently announced a new webinar on chemical admixtures for concrete, scheduled for April 4, 2017 at 1 p.m. (EDT). “An Overview of Chemical Admixtures for Concrete,” will be presented by Charles Nmai, Ph.D., manager of engineering services at BASF Corp. The webinar will provide an overview of chemical admixtures: what they are; their benefits and limitations; and how they are used, either singularly or synergistically, to improve concrete construction.
Learning objectives of the webinar include:
- Gaining basic knowledge on current chemical admixture technologies and how they function.
- Explaining how admixtures can be used either singularly or in combination to improve concrete construction.
- Troubleshooting some potential issues and undesired effects in concrete.
- Describeing how operational efficiencies can be achieved through the use of chemical admixtures.
The webinar is $36.00 for ACI members, and provides a Continuing Education Credit (CEU) of 0.15 (1.5 PDH).
For more information, call (248) 848-3700 or visit www.concrete.org.
