Tarkett Introduces SureStart Underlayment

Tarkett recently introduced SureStart by Johnsonite, a resilient flooring underlayment that combines acoustic sound reduction with moisture impermeability. SureStart has an overall sound IIC reverberation reduction rating of 17 and floor to floor IIC of 66. It also provides a moisture impermeable barrier, stopping moisture and water vapor from passing through the underlayment to the finished flooring. It can be installed over concrete with a relative humidity of 90%. Installation is also easy, according to the company, with no tools needed.

In an effort to create healthier spaces, SureStart is CRI certified for low-emitting VOCs, contributing to improved indoor air quality. It is also recyclable as part of the Tarkett ReStart reclamation program.

For more information, visit www.johnsonite.com.