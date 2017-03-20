Floorco Distribution Announces First Phase of Expansion

Floorco Distribution recently announced the roll out of its first phase of geographical expansion, aligning with Superior Flooring Products to distribute in the Northeast Ohio market. With this new partnership, Superior Flooring Products will distribute products from Floorco Distribution’s private-labelled brand, Meridian Elevated Essentials.

“As Floorco Distribution continues to establish our growing network, our next strategic step to strengthen our Meridian brand is expanding into new markets,” said Ron Conley, president of Floorco Distribution. “Partnering with Superior Flooring Products makes sense for both parties. We will cultivate our unique and innovative assortment of Meridian brand products into focused markets through this new partnership. With this new alignment, Superior Flooring Products will provide target retailers access to new-to-the-market, premium-quality Meridian floor covering products at a value with the benefit of local service.”

Superior Flooring Products will initially distribute Meridian hardwood and luxury vinyl flooring in the Northeast Ohio market out of their centrally located facility in Akron.

For more information, visit www.floorcodistribution.com.