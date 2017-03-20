FCICA Announces Second Surface Prep Webinar

The Flooring Contractors Association (FCICA) recently announced a date and time for the second part of Seth Pevarnik’s surface preparation live webinar. On April 20, at 11a.m. (EST), Seth Pevarnik, director of technical service for ARDEX Americas, will continue the floor preparation discussion that began at the recent FCICA Convention in San Antonio. In this session, Pevarnik will provide additional insights into proper concrete surface preparation, address cracks and joints, and preparation of adhesives, gypsum, wood, non-porous, and metal substrates. As with every FCICA webinar, this session will include an interactive Q&A.

This is an American Institute of Architects (AIA) Approved Continuing Education System (CES) webinar. Registration deadline is Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. (EST).

For more information, call (877) 863-2422 or visit www.fcica.com.