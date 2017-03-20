Fuse Alliance Recognizes Award Winners

Fuse Alliance recently announced the recipients of the network’s Member and Supplier Awards, which were recognized at the organization’s 2017 annual conference. Fuse Alliance also announced the winners of its inaugural Spark Awards, presented to network members only. With a record attendance of nearly 275 attendees from the United States and Canada, the Fuse Alliance annual conference was held in Austin, and focused on connecting the architecture and design community with the network’s flooring experts.

“There is nothing more inspiring than connecting face-to-face with industry peers and recognizing the talent and expertise in our industry,” said Geoff Gordon, executive director for Fuse Alliance. “In addition to honoring our Members and Suppliers, we were thrilled to recognize our Members for extraordinary project installations through our Spark Awards, which is the first of its kind for our network and generated a large number of entries.”

Fuse Alliance network members were recognized for excellence in Communication, Reporting and Follow Up, Loyalty, Sustainability and Spirit. Seven network businesses received awards during a presentation, which was held during the network’s annual conference. OEC, based in Boise, Idaho, was awarded Excellence in Communication; Division 9, based in the Seattle area and Christian Brothers, based in the San Diego area both took home Excellence in Reporting and Follow-Up; three network members received Excellence in Loyalty, StarFloors of Dallas, Texan Floor Service of Houston, and Franklin Flooring in Pennsylvania. Re:Source Floors Inc., based in San Diego, was recognized for its contribution to Ecollect, Fuse Alliance’s reclamation program. Finally, Resource 4 Floors, based in Ft. Lauderdale, received the Spirit Award.

Supplier Awards were presented to four of the network’s preferred suppliers. Johnsonite received Best Product, Armstrong Flooring received Best Service, and Schönox received Best Support. Ardex Americas was awarded Supplier of the Year.

A new program offered to network members only, the Spark Awards celebrate excellence in project design installed by its network members and is centered on flooring. Based on originality, quality of installation, and design innovation, the awards represent outstanding craftsmanship, skill, and expertise in the flooring industry. The awards were judged by an outside panel of leaders in the design and flooring industry.

Butler Flooring Services, based in Louisville, Kentucky was awarded three Spark Awards, including Best Branded Environment and Best in Show for Turf Club & Stakes Tavern Renovation at Kentucky Derby and Most Maximized Budget for Frazier Rehab 8th Floor Renovation. Commercial Interior Resources (CIR), based in Orange County, California, received Greatest Space Challenge for a theater renovation project (project unnamed). Floorz, based in Denver, earned two Spark Awards, including Most Aggressive Timeline/Schedule for Halcyon Hotel and Best Flooring Solution for the Westin Hotel at Denver International Airport. Signature Commercial Floor Covering received the Toughest Site Conditions for LAX Tom Bradley International Terminal Renovation.

For more information, visit www.fusealliance.com.