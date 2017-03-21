Armstrong Flooring Announces Spring Consumer Promotion

Armstrong Flooring recently announced the “Bring It Home!” Spring promotion, offering consumers a chance to save up to 10% on select hardwood and resilient flooring collections, including Alterna Engineered Stone, from April 14-May 31.

Qualifying Armstrong Flooring collections include: Alterna and Alterna Reserve engineered stone, Prime Harvest engineered and solid hardwood, American Scrape engineered and solid hardwood, TimberBrushed engineered and solid hardwood, Rustic Restorations solid hardwood, Luxe Plank with FasTak Installation LVT, and Vivero Luxury Flooring with Diamond 10 Technology. The purchase must be during the promotional period from a participating elevate retailer with a maximum discount of $500 in the form of an Armstrong Flooring Visa Prepaid card.

For further information, visit www.armstrongflooring.com.