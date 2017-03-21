TAJ Flooring Announces New Website Launch

TAJ Flooring recently announced the launch of its newly-revamped website. The redesigned website has improved functionality and enhanced rich content. Visitors to the site can view collections, order free samples, download Revit files, and find product volume data.

“We have introduced a lot of new products over a very short period of time,” said Joe Polito, director of sales. “The timing was perfect for us to redesign our website with an eye toward quality imagery and functionality to help us effectively expose the market to the evolution of our brand. Our overriding goal has always been to make it easy to use TAJ Flooring products. To that end, we have added room scene renderings for each of our products to assist designers with scale and perspective and added Revit files to ease the access to all the detailed information required in the specification process. We’re very pleased with the outcome.”

For more information, visit www.tajflooring.com.