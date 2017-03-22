Southeast Flooring Market Announces 2018 Dates

The Southeast Flooring Market (SFM), formerly known as the Cobb Flooring Show, will be held January 3-4, 2018, at the Cobb Galleria Centre in Atlanta. The two-day market, produced by Market Maker Events, will include an additional exhibition hall to meet the growing demands of buyers, retailers and manufacturers in the southeast. SFM will also be held at the same time as the Shaw Connect flooring show.

“Business is strong in the region,” said Barbara Stroup, managing partner at Market Maker Events. “Last year, we saw nearly 25% growth in attendance over the previous year, and we had attendees from across 11 states. The 2017 show sold out, so this year we’re expanding to meet the needs of the industry.”

Exhibition space at the 2018 event is once again expected to sell out as demand continues to rise.

“The event is invaluable to our exhibitors,” said Stroup. “Most of the exhibitors from last year’s show have already signed up to return for 2018, so we’re anticipating another busy year ahead.”

For more information, visit http://seflooringmarket.com.