Bosch Offers App for Laser Measurements and Project Management

With the new Bosch MeasureOn app, users can get a digital overview of all project details–including floor plans, measurements, photos, and notes. These features are all viewable with a smartphone. The app works with the Bosch BLAZE GLM 50 C and GLM 100 C laser measures to speed up the measuring process, improve measurement precision, enhance the organization and reliability of project documents, reduce information transfer mistakes, store project images with measurements and notes, and create floorplans. All data can be instantly transferred to an iOS or Android smart device, and the app saves all measurements automatically with time and date, which can be named and further processed.

Using the MeasureOn app, users can connect through Bluetooth to their laser measure device, create customer profiles, import or enter customer data, add notes and to do lists, and access all information easily. It also allows for calling and emailing clients directly through the app.

“Bosch MeasureOn offers BLAZE GLM 50 C and GLM 100 C users a powerful program that closes the loop on end-to-end project management,” said Stephanie Dahl, product manager, measuring tools. “Our goal is to provide users with real-world tools that make their jobs more efficient and precise. With MeasureOn, we’ve also made users’ jobs easier—putting more time back in their day.”

Using the app with a laser measure, users can also overlay project/jobsite measurements on photos for easy data management and error reduction. Take a photo with a smart device or select a photo from the library, then digitally transfer measurements directly to the photo. For advanced project management capabilities, users can also add notes to photos, record measurements without manual calculation, and save and share photos. Photos can be stored in the Bosch MeasureOn app or sent via email. Whole projects can be shared as pdfs, pictures as JPG files, or measurements as CSV documents.

The app also allows for floor plan generation, either using quick sketch or full detailed methods. Quick sketch creates simple floor plans that just require basic room measurements with 90° angles. Detailed floor plans include all measurements (including wall thickness) and angles for plans with exact measurements.

MeasureOn is free to download, free to use, and available in the Apple and Google Play stores.

For more information, call (877) 267-2499 or visit www.boschtools.com.