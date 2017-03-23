Custom Purchases Carbon Offset Credits from TerraPass

Custom Building Products recently purchased carbon offset credits from TerraPass, which fund programs that eliminate 1,200 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions annually. During the past 15 years, Custom has partnered with TerraPass to provide sustainable carbon emission solutions that help reduce the environmental impact of residential and commercial projects across the country.

Custom Building Products passes along TerraPass carbon offset credits to projects using its Emerald System, which features environmentally-friendly underlayments, and thin-set mortars and grouts. Since 2011, the Emerald System has offset more than 13.2 million pounds of carbon dioxide or the equivalent to emissions from 675,145 gallons of gasoline by funding greenhouse gas reduction projects. In addition to contributing to carbon offsets, the Emerald System along with more than 100 Build Green products from Custom Building Products, contribute to U.S. Green Building Council LEED certification and are compliant with other standard green building standards.

For more information, visit www.custombuildingproducts.com.