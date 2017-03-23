Joe McHugh, President of W.J. Grosvenor, Passes

Joseph R. (Joe) McHugh, 96, long-time president of W.J. Grosvenor, passed away in Boston, Massachusetts on November 26, 2016.

After earning a degree in chemical engineering from MIT, Joe served in WWII as a sergeant in the army. Upon the sudden death of his father in 1949 he took over the family business, W.J. Grosvenor. Under his direction, the company became a leading New England supplier of floor covering supplies and accessories. He retired from Grosvenor in 1994.

“Joe was a fixture in the New England construction trade for decades,” said Bernie McHugh, Joe’s son and current president of W.J. Grosvenor. “When he took over the reins at WJG it was known as ‘The House of Mouldings’ with over 1,000 shapes of steel, aluminum and vinyl in stock. He transformed it into a leading full-service flooring supplies and accessories distributor.”

For more information, visit www.wjgrosvenor.com.