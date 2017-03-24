Rubio Monocoat Introduces LED Cured Hardwax Oil

Rubio Monocoat has added LED-Cure Hardwax Oil to its portfolio. This technology can allow for on-site, line, or bench finishing. It also cures quickly and doesn’t need heat, has zero VOCs, and comes in 40 standard colors. Rubio Monocoat will be demonstrating the new product at NWFA expo April 11-14 in Phoenix.

For more information, visit www.rubiomonocoatusa.com.