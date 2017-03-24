NTCA to Hold 70th Anniversary Program at Coverings

Established in 1947, the National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) will celebrate 70 years of leadership in the tile and stone industry at Coverings, April 4th-7th in Orlando. A special program will take place Thursday, April 6th from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in Room S320ABC. NTCA will honor its past and present leaders, recognize staff and associate supporters, and will announce the winners of the Tom Ade Youth Scholarship Program at the awards ceremony. The NTCA and the Tile Council of North America will also present their annual Tile Person of the Year Awards, the Grand Prize winners of the Coverings Installation and Design Awards, and the NTCA Five Star Contractor of the Year Awards.

For more information, visit www.tile-assn.com.