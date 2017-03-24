Shaw Director Named to Energy Manager Today 50

Charles Chapman, director of energy and reliability engineering at Shaw Industries has been named to the 2017 Energy Manager Today 50. Awarded by Energy Manager Today magazine, the award recognizes those who have driven their companies and the energy management industry forward.

Chapman joined Shaw in 1997, and is a graduate of the Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech) with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering. He has served on numerous community and industry boards, including current roles on the boards of the Calhoun City College & Career Academy, which offers a work-based learning curriculum for high school students, and the Associated Valley Industries, a non-profit organization of approximately 68 companies within the Tennessee Valley Authority service area.

Chapman has been instrumental in Shaw’s efforts to reduce its energy impact. With a goal of achieving a 40% reduction in energy intensity (the amount of energy required to make each pound of finished product) by 2030, the company has already reduced its impact by 15% compared to its 2010 operations. Additionally, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has recognized Shaw for improvement across its U.S. facilities through the Department of Energy Better Plants program. Recent energy-reduction projects include installing a one megawatt solar power installation to help power its carpet tile manufacturing facility in Cartersville, Ga and earning an EPA Energy Star designation for a corporate administration building in Dalton, Ga.

“As we strive to create a better future, it takes a companywide commitment to operating sustainably,” said Paul Murray, vice president of sustainability and environmental affairs. “Charles’ commitment to propelling the organization forward exemplifies our holistic approach from product design and manufacturing to sales and distribution. His focus on energy efficiency, renewable energy sources, and the impact of product design on energy consumption is one of the many ways we aim to have a positive impact on the world around us.”

This year’s honorees will be recognized as part of the Energy Manager Summit at the Environmental Leader 2017 Conference in June.

For more information, visit www.energymanagertoday.com or shawinc.com.