NTCA to Announce Tom Ade Scholarship Recipients at Coverings

The National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) will give out $10,000 in youth scholarships in 2017. In addition to the $5,000 Grand Prize, the association will present two $2,000 scholarships and a $1,000 award. All recipients will be recognized at Coverings, at the NTCA 70th anniversary awards program taking place on Thursday, April 6 at 5:30 p.m.

NTCA Ring Of Honor member Tom Ade established this scholarship with a generous donation that dedicates funds to children or grandchildren of NTCA members who wish to continue their education. Universities and colleges, community colleges, vocational and trades schools all qualify for this submission.

For more information email bart@tile-assn.com or visit www.tile-assn.com.