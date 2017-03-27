Ardex Wins Fuse Alliance Supplier of the Year

Fuse Alliance recognized Ardex as the 2016 recipient of its Supplier of the Year at the organization’s 2017 annual conference in Austin. The Fuse Alliance annual conference focused on connecting the architecture and design community with the network’s flooring experts.

“We at Ardex are extremely honored to receive this award from the Fuse members,” said Bob Dalton, director of customer operations and commercial excellence at Ardex. “This represents the overall commitment from the entire Ardex organization to provide best in class products, services and support to our business partners.”

“We constantly strive to provide the best service and support to our business partners and we are honored to be recognized for our commitment to this outstanding organization in the flooring industry,” said Jesse David, president of Ardex.

