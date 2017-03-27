Mike Blanton, Owner of Dalton Carpet One, Passes

Mike Blanton, owner of Dalton Carpet One in Athens, Ga. passed on March 25, 2017. Mike founded his store in 1978 and has been a member of Carpet One since 1988. Through hard work and dedication to his customers and to his staff, Mike grew the business to three locations with a special focus on commercial business, working with clients across the country. Mike’s integrity and commitment to excellence earned tremendous respect within the industry and he was honored as the 2013 WFCA Gold Standard Award recipient and the 2011 Carpet One Alan Greenberg Award winner among other numerous honors in recognition of not only professional achievements but also for his support of the Athens community and other philanthropic work.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for donations to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s Building For America’s Bravest program in Mike’s honor. To make a donation, visit OurBravest.org or mail to:

Tunnel to Towers Foundation

2361 Hylan Blvd.

Staten Island, NY 10306