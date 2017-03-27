CRI’s Green Label Plus Program Added to EPA Federal Procurement Guidelines

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA’s) Recommendations of Specifications, Standards, and Ecolabels now includes The Carpet and Rug Institute’s (CRI) Green Label Plus (GLP) certification program. The EPA conducts evaluations through an independent assessment entity and guides U.S. government procurement practices. Upon review the GLP program was approved as a single attribute standard because it is accredited by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI).

“We’re pleased that GLP products are now eligible for purchase under the federal procurement guidelines,” said Joe Yarbrough president of CRI. “This reinforces that the rigorous analysis undertaken through the Green Label Plus program is among the best indoor air quality testing programs for flooring.”

Green Label Plus is a voluntary, industry testing program for carpet, adhesive, and cushion products that establishes a high standard for indoor air quality set by the carpet industry. The Carpet and Rug Institute created the Green Label Plus program to identify carpets, adhesives, and cushions that meet criteria for low volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions.

