Schluter-Systems Introduces Three Thin-Set Mortars
Schluter-Systems has developed three new thin-set mortars for ceramic and stone tile installation: Schluter SET, Schluter ALL-SET, and Schluter FAST-SET. These products have been specifically formulated for Schluter membranes and boards, and will allow tile installers to use a single source for their tile installation systems.
The Schluter ALL-SET modified thin-set is engineered for use both under and over all DITRA and KERDI products. The Schluter FAST-SET rapid-setting modified thin-set is ready-to-grout in four hours for fast-track projects. Schluter-Systems’ modified thin-set mortars have been specifically formulated to set and gain strength in a timeframe that fits typical installation practice, even when sandwiched between Schluter membranes or boards and porcelain tile. The proportions of cement, water-retention agents, polymers, and other components in the mixtures were balanced to ensure that extended dry times are not required.
For more information, visit www.schluter.com.
