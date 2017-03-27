Mohawk’s Family of Advanced Cushions Add Comfort and Protection

Mohawk recently added to its selection of quality cushions for carpet. In addition to Mohawk’s GuardianCushion, which includes UltraFresh moisture barrier to guard against odor and mildew, Mohawk’s product portfolio features various other cushions, including SmartCushion and ScotchgardCushion.

ScotchgardCushion offers the enhanced benefits of moisture resistance and odor control through Scotchgard Protector Advanced Repel Technology. Seven layers of Spill Safe Moisture Guard protect the subfloor from spills and make cleanup easy. This cushion’s warranty is for 10 years of abrasive wear, transferable, and includes stairs.

Mohawk’s SmartCushion is the thickest of the three cushions, adding another layer of softness to carpets. SmartCushion guards against the growth of odors and mildew and also includes a Spill Safe Moisture Guard barrier to protect the subfloor. SmartCushion is also protected by Mohawk’s All Pet Protection and Warranty, which covers all pets, all accidents, all the time. With 90% recycled content, it is environmentally friendly and LEED certified. It adds 20 years to the abrasive wear warranty, includes stairs, and is transferable to new owners.

“At Mohawk, we are focused on innovation to make better cushion products that lengthen the life of your carpet and contribute to a healthier living environment for your family, ” said Brent Emore, vice president of finance, residential and pad and cushion general manager. “We know that a carpet cushion adds more than softness to a floor; it adds protection. Additionally, Mohawk has made a significant investment in a new Pad facility in MexiCali, increasing our capacity and enabling even better service to our Southwest customers.”

For more information, visit www.mohawkflooring.com.