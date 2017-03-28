Soci Introduces Private-Label Diamond Coring Lines and Router Bits

Included in Cortena, Soci’s new line of private-label diamond tools, are coring lines and router bits. Cortena’s wet and dry coring lines consists of two Super Premium 1 ⅜” Turbo core bits with side protection: the ST line (10mm segments) and D line (8mm segments). Featuring a wave-shaped bit segment, both the ST and D lines can allow for easier water penetration and prevent dust from escaping. The side protection helps prevent overheating of the barrel and allows the stone plug to easily fall out after drilling. The coring lines come in sizes of 1”, 1 ¼”, 1 ½” and 2” and an option of a non-core bit of ¼”.

Cortena’s new diamond router bits include Ogee Continuous, Demi Bullnose Continuous, and Ogee Segmented. The Ogee Continuous can be used on granite, marble, and engineered stone, are heavily diamond-concentrated, and are available in Super Premium and Premium lines in sizes 2 cm, 2.5 cm and 3 cm thicknesses. The Demi Bullnose Continuous can be used on engineered stone and concrete countertops and is stocked in Super Premium and Premium lines in sizes 2 cm, 2.5 cm and 3 cm thicknesses.

The Ogee Segmented diamond router bit can be used on granite and other natural stone for detailing and smooth finishing. These bits are available in Super Premium sizes 2 cm and 2.5 cm thicknesses as well as Premium lines sizes 2 cm, 2.5 cm and 3 cm thicknesses.

For more information, visit www.sociinc.com.