NAFCT Hires Amanda Newberry

The National Academy of Floor Covering Training (NAFCT) announced the addition of Amanda Newberry to its team, in charge of communications. Newberry started her career in the flooring industry in 2009, and has spent time on both the contracting and manufacturing sides of the industry. In March of 2015, she graduated with her bachelor’s degree in Marketing from Rasmussen College, and she has coordinated and implemented training opportunities across the country through a multitude of manufactures and associations. Newberry has been a member of FCICA since October of 2015 and currently serves on five committees including Successors Task Force, Convention Planning, Education, Membership Benefits, and Membership.

For more information, visit www.nafct.com.