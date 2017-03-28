Gerflor USA Increases LVT Shipping by 500% in 2016

Luxury vinyl tile (LVT) continues to be the fastest growing product across commercial segments, reaching nearly 30% of the marketplace in 2016. In 2016, Gerflor USA recorded a 500% increase in LVT shipments from its Chicago-based U.S. warehouse (from June 2015-December 2016) – significantly exceeding its U.S. growth goals.

“Our customers trust and rely on Gerflor’s LVT for its design and performance qualities,” said Benjamin Bachman, chief sales and marketing officer. “We’re investing in our LVT products; our shipping statistics are testament to the demand.”

According to the company, the following contributed to the growth of its Creation LVT line in 2016: winning a Red Dot Product Design 2016 award; adding nine new styles to its Creation Clic portfolio, for a total of 15 designs; introducing Creation Living, a 2mm thick, low-traffic luxury vinyl tile with micro-beveled edges; redesigning its merchandising system, making it easier for designers to select and visualize Gerflor’s Creation products; ;and releasing product-specific EPDs for all of its product ranges, including: Mipolam, Taraflex, Taralay and Creation LVT.

