Flooring Association Northwest Presents Successful Market Expo

With 49 Vendors showing product, over $2,000 in raffle prizes, and hundreds of attendees from the Flooring Association Northwest (FAN) along with members of the National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA), Northwest Society of Interior Designers (NWSID), and the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID), the annual FAN Market Expo was a great success. The date of next year’s expo has also been announced for March 2, 2018 in the same location, the Bellevue Hilton in Bellevue Wash.

For more information, call (425) 885-0012, email info@flooringassociation.org, or visit flooringassociation.org.